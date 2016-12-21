Montana Lawmakers Repudiate Anti-Semi...

Montana Lawmakers Repudiate Anti-Semitic Slurs

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Roll Call

Sen. Steve Daines is among the signatories of an open letter condemning anti-semitism in Montana. Bipartisan political leaders in Montana have come together to repudiate an anti-Semitic assault on a city in Big Sky Country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Roll Call.

