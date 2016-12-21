Montana electors cast votes for Donald Trump
The three Montana members of the Electoral College cast their votes Monday for Republican Donald Trump , paying no mind to the small group of protesters outside the state Capitol who urged them to back someone else. Five-time elector Thelma Baker of Missoula was joined by Vodene Kopetski and Becky Stockton in the Old Supreme Court Chamber in the Montana Capitol.
