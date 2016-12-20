Local students selected for Youth Leadership Council
Josephine Lange Olivia Zepeda Josephine Lange, a senior at Hamilton High School, and Olivia Zepeda, a sophomore at Hamilton High School, were among 20 middle and high school students from throughout Montana that have been selected to serve on the Governor and First Lady Youth Leadership Council and tackle the issue of childhood hunger with ... (more)
