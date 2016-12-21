There are on the Valley Morning Star story from Thursday Dec 22, titled License issued for $1B Montana power storage project. In it, Valley Morning Star reports that:

A Montana company has been granted a license to build a $1 billion, 400-megawatt power storage project in the central part of the state that would supplement electricity from wind turbines and other sources, according to documents released Thursday by federal regulators.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.