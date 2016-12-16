Hillary: Russian hack an attempt to '...

Hillary: Russian hack an attempt to 'undermine our democracy'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Hot Air

Hillary Clinton spoke to a group of donors in Manhattan Thursday and offered them, as an explanation for her loss, two factors. One was the letter from FBI Director Comey in the final weeks of the election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Air.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr... 48 min Mikey 9
wanted meth (Jul '15) Dec 19 ChickenHawk 108
Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15) Dec 17 SUITSINDIRT 62
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec 16 anderson 1
Kitchen Showrooms Midlands Dec 5 desey001 1
News Attorney: Oil patch murderer needs treatment, n... Dec 5 Realist 1
Kitchen Units Swansea Dec 4 deuksoen 1
See all Montana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,184 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,519

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC