FBI investigates threats as white sup...

FBI investigates threats as white supremacist website posts personal info about Whitefish residents

Monday Dec 19 Read more: KFBB

An international white supremacist website is calling for people to "take action" against the Jewish community of whitefish, inciting the FBI to get involved. The Daily Stormer published an article Friday calling for a campaign of harassment against Jewish people in Whitefish and the human rights organization "Love Lives Here."

