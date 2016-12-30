Could White Nationalist Fill House Seat Vacated by Trump Interior Pick?
Is it possible a prominent white nationalist leader could replace Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke, who is being tapped as Trump's interior secretary? From the moment President-elect Trump tapped Rep. Ryan Zinke to be U.S. secretary of the interior earlier this month, there has been talk about white nationalist leader Richard Spencer running to succeed him. Both the Los Angeles Times and The Huffington Post have run stories speculating about a bid for Montana's at-large House seat by Spencer.
