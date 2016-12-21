Congressman Zinke will serve Montana ...

Congressman Zinke will serve Montana well as Secretary Of The Interior

Thursday Dec 22

On December 13, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes released the following statement on U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke, President-elect Donald J. Trump's nominee for Secretary of the Department of Interior: "The Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes wish to congratulate Congressman Zinke for being the first Montanan to be nominated for a ... (more)

