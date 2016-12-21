Congressman Zinke will serve Montana well as Secretary Of The Interior
On December 13, the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes released the following statement on U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke, President-elect Donald J. Trump's nominee for Secretary of the Department of Interior: "The Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes wish to congratulate Congressman Zinke for being the first Montanan to be nominated for a ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Char-Koosta News.
