Bullock: Montana must reject hate after anti-Semitic actions
Gov. Steve Bullock says Montana residents need to reject hate and intimidation after white supremacists targeted several Jewish families in Whitefish with anti-Semitic calls and emails. The Democratic governor on Friday issued an open letter urging Montanans to "act like our kids are watching and learning from the actions we take and the language we use."
