analysis reveals faults in U.S. government's coal leasing program
Coal mined on leased federal lands accounts for 40 percent of all coal mined in the United States and 13 percent of U.S. energy-related greenhouse gas emissions. However, the U.S. Department of the Interior is reviewing its program, due to concerns that the revenues from permit auctions and royalties are too low.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanford.
Add your comments below
Montana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|License issued for $1B Montana power storage pr...
|46 min
|Mikey
|9
|wanted meth (Jul '15)
|Dec 19
|ChickenHawk
|108
|Floppy Ball Index in the dirt again. (Mar '15)
|Dec 17
|SUITSINDIRT
|62
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|anderson
|1
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec 5
|desey001
|1
|Attorney: Oil patch murderer needs treatment, n...
|Dec 5
|Realist
|1
|Kitchen Units Swansea
|Dec 4
|deuksoen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC