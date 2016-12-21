analysis reveals faults in U.S. gover...

analysis reveals faults in U.S. government's coal leasing program

Wednesday Dec 21

Coal mined on leased federal lands accounts for 40 percent of all coal mined in the United States and 13 percent of U.S. energy-related greenhouse gas emissions. However, the U.S. Department of the Interior is reviewing its program, due to concerns that the revenues from permit auctions and royalties are too low.

