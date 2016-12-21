Agreement reached for mine waste removal in Butte
Halted efforts to remove mine and mineral processing waste dumped near Butte Civic Center are back in motion under a new agreement between the state and Montana Resources. The Montana Standard reports about 350,000 cubic yards of waste will be moved behind the mining company's main office.
