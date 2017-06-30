USM DuBard School Director Martin Retires after 41 Years

Dr. Maureen K. Martin leaves behind a 41-year legacy at The University of Southern Mississippi's DuBard School for Language Disorders upon her retirement as the school's director. Her long-standing service to the DuBard School and to the University was recognized at a small private celebration with DuBard School students and staff on Thursday, June 29. She will be officially honored at the DuBard School's 55th Anniversary Open House on November 16, 2017.

