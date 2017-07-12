Union Files For Vote By Workers At Mississippi Nissan Plant
The United Auto Workers filed petitions Monday to force a unionization election at a Nissan plant in Mississippi after a yearslong campaign to build support in a region typically unwelcoming to organized labor. The UAW declined comment but has scheduled an event Tuesday at its office near the plant in Canton, just north of Jackson.
