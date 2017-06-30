Trump slams states for pushing back on panel's voter-data demand

President Donald Trump fired off a tweet Saturday aimed at the growing number of secretaries of state resisting a broad request for data by his voter-fraud commission, including officials from deep red states whose support the controversy-laden White House can ill afford to lose. "Numerous states are refusing to give information to the very distinguished VOTER FRAUD PANEL," Trump tweeted of officials from more than 20 states who so far have questioned the panel's request.

