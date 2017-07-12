Today in History for July 7th1:41

Friday Jul 7

Highlights of this day in history: Terror bombings strike London's transit system; Oliver North testifies at Iran-Contra hearings; Sandra Day O'Connor nominated for U.S. Supreme Court; Author Robert Heinlein and musician Ringo Starr born. New mayor Toby Barker and five members of Hattiesburg City Council were sworn in Thursday during a ceremony at the Saenger Theater in Hattiesburg.

Chicago, IL

