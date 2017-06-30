The Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl h...

The Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl hosts beach party

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

You didn't have to drive to the coast to go to the beach, because The Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl hosted a Beach Party on the Plaza of the mall Tuesday. From 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., shoppers were treated to sand, beach balls and toys for the kids while they listened to DJ Scott Steele of 96.3, play the tunes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Comments 15 hr Covfefe 5
News Trump Slams States for Pushing Back on Panel's ... Tue Old Confederate 25
News Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ... Jun 27 The Troll Stopper 19
News Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley Jun 24 Dunno 20
News Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15) Jun 24 Samuel-7g-Jackson 200
News Auto care center owners honor young mother with... Jun 21 Howboutit 46
Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07) Jun 14 Sharon 97
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,775 • Total comments across all topics: 282,263,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC