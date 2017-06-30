Some states balk at voter-data request

17 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Republican Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann of Mississippi said officials "can go jump in the Gulf of Mexico" if he's asked to turn over voter information. More than two dozen states have refused to fully comply with a White House request to turn over voter registration data, including sensitive information like partial Social Security numbers, party affiliations and military status.

