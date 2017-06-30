Projected path of Tropical Depression Four as of 11 PM Est from the National Hurricane Center
Tropical Depression Four has formed in the Atlantic. As of the 11 PM EST update, the National Hurricane Center has placed the center of the circulation about 1400 miles east of the Virgin Islands, moving west/northwest at 14 mph.
