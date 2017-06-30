Popular singer added to 2017 Foothills lineup
The final lineup is now set for the 2017 Foothills Festival, with another nationally known musician added to the event. John Paul White, a member of the Grammy Award-winning duo The Civil Wars, will perform at this year's festival.
