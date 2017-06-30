Popular singer added to 2017 Foothill...

Popular singer added to 2017 Foothills lineup

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Daily Mountain Eagle

The final lineup is now set for the 2017 Foothills Festival, with another nationally known musician added to the event. John Paul White, a member of the Grammy Award-winning duo The Civil Wars, will perform at this year's festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mountain Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Comments 4 hr sickof bullies 3
News Trump Slams States for Pushing Back on Panel's ... 12 hr Sandra 11
News Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ... Jun 27 The Troll Stopper 19
News Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley Jun 24 Dunno 20
News Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15) Jun 24 Samuel-7g-Jackson 200
News Auto care center owners honor young mother with... Jun 21 Howboutit 46
Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07) Jun 14 Sharon 97
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,766 • Total comments across all topics: 282,216,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC