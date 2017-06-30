Oh, Mr. Faulkner, do you spend? Money is conference topic
So, an expert says it's fitting that that a literary conference will focus on the theme "Faulkner and Money: The Economies of Yoknapatawpha and Beyond." Jay Watson is a professor of Faulkner studies at the University of Mississippi and director of the 44th annual Faulkner & Yoknapatawpha Conference, which takes place July 23-27 on the Ole Miss campus in Oxford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Slams States for Pushing Back on Panel's ...
|2 hr
|Old Confederate
|25
|Comments
|Mon
|sickof bullies
|3
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|Jun 27
|The Troll Stopper
|19
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|Jun 24
|Dunno
|20
|Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15)
|Jun 24
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|200
|Auto care center owners honor young mother with...
|Jun 21
|Howboutit
|46
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Jun 14
|Sharon
|97
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC