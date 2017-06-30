New Mississippi criminal court rules address bail, lawyers
New court rules in Mississippi could help prevent poor people from being stuck in jail without a lawyer or bail. After six years of work, Mississippi's first-ever uniform rules of criminal procedure were adopted by the Mississippi Supreme Court in December and took effect Saturday.
