Multi-county drug sweep nets 46 suspects
A multi-county drug offensive operation led by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics has landed over 40 people behind bars. The joint-operation between local, state and federal authorities targeted Walthall, Lawrence, Jeff Davis, Lincoln, Pike and Copiah County and was the result of an 18-month investigation, and netted 46 alleged offenders.
