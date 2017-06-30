MSU, partners help facilitate access ...

MSU, partners help facilitate access to AP classes for rural school districts

Jamaiya Fears, left, and Jala Scott, both Aberdeen High School students, make vector graphs of a "mine field" they created on MSU's Drill Field as part of the AP physics summer preparatory academy. Photo by: Photo by Megan Bean Mississippi State University is helping facilitate a program that will allow students in rural Mississippi school districts to take Advanced Placement courses from leading American scholars.

