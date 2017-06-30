MSU, partners help facilitate access to AP classes for rural school districts
Jamaiya Fears, left, and Jala Scott, both Aberdeen High School students, make vector graphs of a "mine field" they created on MSU's Drill Field as part of the AP physics summer preparatory academy. Photo by: Photo by Megan Bean Mississippi State University is helping facilitate a program that will allow students in rural Mississippi school districts to take Advanced Placement courses from leading American scholars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
