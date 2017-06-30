Mississippi demands $6.4M back from electric car maker, CEO

In this June 13, 2016 file photo, production cars are parked outside the GreenTech Automotive manufacturing plant in Robinsonville, Miss. Mississippi's state auditor Stacey Pickering said Wednesday, July 5, 2017, Xiaolin "Charles" Wang, president and chief executive officer of GreenTech Automotive Inc., the head of the troubled electric car company and the company, should repay $6.36 million in state and local aid the company received, plus what Pickering says are penalties, interest and recovery costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.