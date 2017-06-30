MDE presents on new strategic plan

The Mississippi Department of Education's Mississippi Succeeds strategic plan was the topic last week when Nathan Oakley, Executive Director of Elementary Education, addressed education professionals, school board members and concerned community members. Over the last 18 months, the Mississippi Department of Education has been working on the plan in response to recent federal legislation.

