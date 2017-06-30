Legal Fight Continues Over Mississipp...

Legal Fight Continues Over Mississippi Gay-Marriage Law

36 min ago Read more: The Daily News

Wrangling continues over a Mississippi law that lets merchants and government officials cite their religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples. Legal experts say it's the broadest religious-objections law enacted by any state since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in 2015.

