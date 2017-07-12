Interview: Thriller Author Darden North

Interview: Thriller Author Darden North

A native of the Mississippi Delta and a board-certified physician in obstetrics and gynecology, Darden North is the nationally awarded author of five novels in the mystery/thriller genre, most notably an IPPY for Points of Origin . He practices medicine at Jackson Healthcare for Women in Flowood, Mississippi, where he is a certified daVinci robotic surgeon and also delivers babies.

