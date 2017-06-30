Gulfport man found guilty of downloading child porn at casinos
A 67-year-old Gulfport man accused of using free Wi-Fi from casinos to download child pornography will spend the next decade in prison. Russell Haley was arrested in August 2015 at the Diamond Jacks Casino in Vicksburg.
