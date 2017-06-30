Environmental groups to sue over Alabama's conflict of interest rules for regulators

Environmental groups have filed a notice of intent to sue the EPA and Administrator Scott Pruitt , alleging that the Agency has failed to ensure Alabama and Mississippi are following conflict of interest and disclosure provisions of the Clean Air Act. Environmental groups have filed a notice of intent to sue the EPA and Administrator Scott Pruitt , alleging that the Agency has failed to ensure Alabama and Mississippi are following conflict of interest and disclosure provisions of the Clean Air Act.

