Congressional candidate to headline town hall

1 hr ago

Democratic candidate for Mississippi's 1st Congressional District Randy Wadkins will participate in a town hall at the Old Oktibbeha County Courthouse on Thursday, July 6 at 7 p.m. The town hall event is organized by the progressive grass roots organization Indivisible Golden Triangle and will serve as an open forum for the citizens of Starkville to ask Wadkins general questions and voice their concerns.

Chicago, IL

