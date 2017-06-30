Childrena s advocate to revisit poverty in Mississippi Delta
The founder of a children's advocacy group returns to Mississippi next week to examine how poverty affects people's lives, much like Sen. Robert F. Kennedy did 50 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comments
|Wed
|Covfefe
|5
|Trump Slams States for Pushing Back on Panel's ...
|Jul 4
|Old Confederate
|25
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|Jun 27
|The Troll Stopper
|19
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|Jun 24
|Dunno
|20
|Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15)
|Jun 24
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|200
|Auto care center owners honor young mother with...
|Jun 21
|Howboutit
|46
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Jun 14
|Sharon
|97
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC