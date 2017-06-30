Charlie Mitchell: Language books tend to gather dust in Mississippi
When you boil it down to the nub, every citizen of Mississippi except bona fide members of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, is an immigrant or descended from an immigrant. Even the Choctaws weren't here when what the Weather Channel once called "the land mass between Alabama and Louisiana" was formed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Slams States for Pushing Back on Panel's ...
|1 hr
|Sandra
|11
|Comments
|Sun
|Julia
|2
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|Jun 27
|The Troll Stopper
|19
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|Jun 24
|Dunno
|20
|Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15)
|Jun 24
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|200
|Auto care center owners honor young mother with...
|Jun 21
|Howboutit
|46
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Jun 14
|Sharon
|97
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC