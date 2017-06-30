AG's office warns of "Grandparent Scam"

AG's office warns of "Grandparent Scam"

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

The Attorney General's office reminded Mississippians to be vigilant against scammers after a recent increase in wire fraud scams targeting grandparents. Commonly referred to as "grandparent scams," the caller typically requests for grandparents or the intended victim to wire money through Western Union or to provide bank account routing numbers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Comments 15 hr Covfefe 5
News Trump Slams States for Pushing Back on Panel's ... Tue Old Confederate 25
News Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ... Jun 27 The Troll Stopper 19
News Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley Jun 24 Dunno 20
News Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15) Jun 24 Samuel-7g-Jackson 200
News Auto care center owners honor young mother with... Jun 21 Howboutit 46
Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07) Jun 14 Sharon 97
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,720 • Total comments across all topics: 282,263,655

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC