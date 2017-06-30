AG's office warns of "Grandparent Scam"
The Attorney General's office reminded Mississippians to be vigilant against scammers after a recent increase in wire fraud scams targeting grandparents. Commonly referred to as "grandparent scams," the caller typically requests for grandparents or the intended victim to wire money through Western Union or to provide bank account routing numbers.
