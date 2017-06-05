White lawmaker's lynching remark leads to private apologies
A white Mississippi lawmaker has been privately apologizing to some of his black colleagues, more than two weeks after saying people should be lynched for removing Confederate monuments. Legislators were in session Monday for the first time since Republican Rep. Karl Oliver of Winona posted the remark to Facebook on May 20. His post came after New Orleans pulled down three Confederate statues and a monument to white supremacy.
