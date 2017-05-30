'We Ring True' branding initiative wins Best of Show award from PRAM
Mississippi State University's Office of Public Affairs's "We Ring True" branding initiative won seven awards, including Best of Show, during the recent Public Relations Association of Mississippi's PRism Awards competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|May 31
|Fart patrol
|5
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|May 30
|Jackson Knows Now
|16
|Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r...
|May 27
|Jerry
|9
|Are there any gay teens in Central Mississippi? (Jan '14)
|May 26
|Mayleaf45
|63
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May 24
|Research
|3
|NMMC to break with United Healthcare over reimb... (Oct '16)
|May 21
|The Bad Three
|11
|Study Guide Class D License (Aug '14)
|May 18
|Cob0666
|8
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC