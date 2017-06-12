Voice of the people: Nan Lott

Voice of the people: Nan Lott

I applaud the Dispatch and Zack Plair for the article on the front page of the paper Sunday June 11 concerning absentee votes in the Primary election of May 2. What an eye-opening comparison of the towns in Mississippi, many of them larger than ours, but with many more absentee votes! I was a poll-watcher for Mark Ward in last Tuesday's election at Union Academy and was told when I arrived with my credentials that I had to sit at a table in the corner some distance from the table where the poll workers were seated. I showed the Bailiff the Miss Code 23-15-245 which states "a poll watcher shall be provided a suitable location from which he/she may be able to see and hear the conduct of the election."

