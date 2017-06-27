Vandals scrape words off historic Emmett Till sign in Mississippi
A historical marker with information about Emmett Till has been vandalized, the second such attack against a memorial for him in less than nine months. A Mississippi Freedom Trail sign in Money, where 14-year-old Till was kidnapped and killed in 1955, had large parts of its text and photos scraped off by Monday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|6 hr
|Rick Perry s Closet
|16
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|Jun 24
|Dunno
|20
|Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15)
|Jun 24
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|200
|Auto care center owners honor young mother with...
|Jun 21
|Howboutit
|46
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Jun 14
|Sharon
|97
|Arrest Made, Connection To Multiple Robberies
|Jun 13
|PAM BORDERS
|1
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|Jun 12
|Farty McSharty
|6
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC