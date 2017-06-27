Vandals scrape words off historic Emm...

Vandals scrape words off historic Emmett Till sign in Mississippi

A historical marker with information about Emmett Till has been vandalized, the second such attack against a memorial for him in less than nine months. A Mississippi Freedom Trail sign in Money, where 14-year-old Till was kidnapped and killed in 1955, had large parts of its text and photos scraped off by Monday morning.

