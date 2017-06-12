University of Mississippi to purchase property from Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi
The University of Mississippi and Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi have announced they have reached a purchase and sale agreement for the existing hospital property located at 2301 South Lamar Blvd. The acquisition of the property will allow the university to address current space allocation challenges as well as future growth needs.
