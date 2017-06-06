University of Mississippi Library Launches Theatrical Archive

Curators of the Mamie and Ellis Nassour Arts and Entertainment Collection at the University of Mississippi have created a unique archive to honor the late actress Marian Seldes and the Actors Fund of America, the latter for its generous donations of theatrical memorabilia. The Marian Seldes/Actors Fund Archive, housed in the J.D. Williams Library's Department of Archive and Special Collections, includes signed Broadway posters and other materials.

