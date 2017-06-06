University of Mississippi Library Lau...

University of Mississippi Library Launches Theatrical Archive

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Curators of the Mamie and Ellis Nassour Arts and Entertainment Collection at the University of Mississippi have created a unique archive to honor the late actress Marian Seldes and the Actors Fund of America, the latter for its generous donations of theatrical memorabilia. The Marian Seldes/Actors Fund Archive, housed in the J.D. Williams Library's Department of Archive and Special Collections, includes signed Broadway posters and other materials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The place in Mississippi where you can explore ... Mon Fat Cats 7
News Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11) Mon Not 293
News Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12) May 31 Fart patrol 5
News Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley May 30 Jackson Knows Now 16
News Mississippi boy found dead after kidnapped in r... May 27 Jerry 9
Are there any gay teens in Central Mississippi? (Jan '14) May 26 Mayleaf45 63
News Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts May 24 Research 3
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,863 • Total comments across all topics: 281,586,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC