Two killed, three injured in I-55 crash Sunday night
By David Howell North Mississippi Herald WATER VALLEY - Two people were killed and three others injured in two related automobile accidents Sunday night on I-55 between the Enid and Oakland exit. Yalobusha County Coroner Ronnie Stark reported Cynthia Williams, 41, and Carlton Raynor, 26, both of Batesville were pronounced dead at the scene.
