Two killed, three injured in I-55 crash Sunday night

By David Howell North Mississippi Herald WATER VALLEY - Two people were killed and three others injured in two related automobile accidents Sunday night on I-55 between the Enid and Oakland exit. Yalobusha County Coroner Ronnie Stark reported Cynthia Williams, 41, and Carlton Raynor, 26, both of Batesville were pronounced dead at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Panolian.