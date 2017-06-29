Trump nominates Hurst and Lamar as Mi...

Trump nominates Hurst and Lamar as Mississippi prosecutors

Read more: Sunherald.com

In the southern half of the state, he's choosing Mike Hurst, a former assistant U.S. attorney and Republican who lost a 2015 race for Mississippi Attorney General to incumbent Jim Hood. Hurst was federal prosecutor for nine years, working before as a staffer for U.S. Rep. Chip Pickering and a lawyer for the U.S. House Judiciary Committee.

Chicago, IL

