Trump nominates Hurst and Lamar as Mississippi prosecutors

In the southern half of the state, he's choosing Mike Hurst, a former assistant U.S. attorney and Republican who lost a 2015 race for Mississippi Attorney General to incumbent Jim Hood. Hurst was federal prosecutor for nine years, working before as a staffer for U.S. Rep. Chip Pickering and a lawyer for the U.S. House Judiciary Committee.

