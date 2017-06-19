Tropical storm Bret forms in Atlantic; 2nd system in Gulf sparks warning for Louisiana

On Monday afternoon, Tropical Storm Bret formed in the Atlantic and another system in the Gulf of Mexico seemed on the verge of tropical status, earning the designation Potential Tropical Cyclone Three. Potential Three on Monday afternoon also triggered a tropical storm watch for the western Louisiana and northeastern Texas coasts, from Intracoastal City, La., which is about 170 miles west of New Orleans, to High Island, Texas, which is east of Houston, near Galveston Bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.