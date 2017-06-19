Trent Lotta s bass voice to join othe...

Trent Lotta s bass voice to join others at Bibletonesa Annual Homecoming concert

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

For 45 years, the Bibletones quartet has been sharing gospel music with South Mississippi and the rest of the world. The quartet's 45th Annual Homecoming will be held at 6 p.m. June 24 at the Lyman Community Center, 13472 U.S. 49, Gulfport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Auto care center owners honor young mother with... 6 hr Howboutit 46
News Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15) Jun 18 The Stealth 198
Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07) Jun 14 Sharon 97
News Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ... Jun 13 The Stealth 10
News Arrest Made, Connection To Multiple Robberies Jun 13 PAM BORDERS 1
News Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12) Jun 12 Farty McSharty 6
News The place in Mississippi where you can explore ... Jun 5 Fat Cats 7
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,461 • Total comments across all topics: 281,927,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC