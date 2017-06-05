Traveling antique and vintage market makes first stop in Laurel this weekend
A traveling market specializing in antique and vintage items for the home is making its first stop in Laurel this weekend. The Market Beautiful features about 75 vendors from Mississippi and across the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
