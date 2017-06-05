Town Hall Meeting on Impact of Opioids Scheduled for June 13 in Diamondhead
A town hall meeting in Diamondhead on June 13 will address the growing impact of opioids in communities across the state. The meeting is hosted in a partnership with the Department of Mental Health, the Department of Public Safety, the Bureau of Narcotics, the Board of Pharmacy, and the Mississippi offices of the FBI.
Read more at Sea Coast Echo.
