Timothy Nelson Evans Timothy Evans Timothy Evans Tim Evans v. State of Mississippi
TIMOTHY NELSON EVANS a/k/a TIMOTHY N. EVANS a/k/a TIMOTHY EVANS a/k/a TIM EVANS v. STATE OF MISSISSIPPI EN BANC.ATTORNEYS FOR APPELLANT: OFFICE OF STATE PUBLIC DEFENDER BY: ALISON R. STEINERFRANK P. WITTMANN, IV ATTORNEY FOR APPELLEE: OFFICE OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL BY: CAMERON LEIGH BENTON DISTRICT ATTORNEY: JOEL SMITH A 1. Timothy Nelson Evans was tried and convicted of capital murder with the underlying felony of robbery for the killing of Wenda Holling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.
Add your comments below
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auto care center owners honor young mother with...
|Thu
|Real life
|41
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Jun 14
|Sharon
|97
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|Jun 13
|The Stealth
|10
|Arrest Made, Connection To Multiple Robberies
|Jun 13
|PAM BORDERS
|1
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|Jun 12
|Farty McSharty
|6
|The place in Mississippi where you can explore ...
|Jun 5
|Fat Cats
|7
|Shock poll: 46% of Mississippi GOP would vote t... (Apr '11)
|Jun 5
|Not
|293
Find what you want!
Search Mississippi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC