Things to Do This Week: June 26-29

The Independence Day weekend is almost upon us, which means this very busy week is your last opportunity to have a whole bunch of fun that isn't smothered in the American flag while indiscriminate explosions pop off in the immediate vicinity like you're trapped in Michael Bay wet dream. Ryan Adams is in town, the Thorns are kicking ass, The Best of Both Worlds is on the big screen, you can try to climb Corky Liang's Mountain , and a free ballet showcase amid the beauty of Washington Park.

