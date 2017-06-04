The Paris climate decision is Trumpism in its purest form

"Mayors, governors, and business leaders from both political parties are signing [on to] a statement of support that we will submit to the U.N.", Bloomberg said, "and together, we will reach the emission reduction goals the USA made in Paris in 2015". Patterson's story was recently told by Lucas Reilly, in an article for the news website Mental Floss , days before US President Donald Trump pulled out of a global pact to fight climate change .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.