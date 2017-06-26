The Latest: Probable cause to hold te...

The Latest: Probable cause to hold teens in child's death

Read more: Connecticut Post

Ebony Archie, mother of Kingston Frazier, a 6-year-old boy who was fatally shot, enters the Madison County Justice Court with relatives, in Canton, Miss., Monday, June 26, 2017. A judge said Monday there is probable cause to hold three Mississippi teenagers in the shooting death of Frazier.

