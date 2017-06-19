The Latest: Flooding feared from Cindy in Mississippi
Larry Godfrey, who owns the Escatawpa Hollow Campground on the Mississippi-Alabama state line, says the Escatawpa River is already high from rainfall, and he expects his campground will flood. National Weather Service forecasters are warning of the possibility of more than 10 inches of rain for an area between Biloxi, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama, by Friday morning.
Mississippi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15)
|Sun
|The Stealth
|198
|Auto care center owners honor young mother with...
|Jun 18
|Truth
|45
|Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07)
|Jun 14
|Sharon
|97
|Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ...
|Jun 13
|The Stealth
|10
|Arrest Made, Connection To Multiple Robberies
|Jun 13
|PAM BORDERS
|1
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|Jun 12
|Farty McSharty
|6
|The place in Mississippi where you can explore ...
|Jun 5
|Fat Cats
|7
