The Latest: Flooding feared from Cindy in Mississippi

Larry Godfrey, who owns the Escatawpa Hollow Campground on the Mississippi-Alabama state line, says the Escatawpa River is already high from rainfall, and he expects his campground will flood. National Weather Service forecasters are warning of the possibility of more than 10 inches of rain for an area between Biloxi, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama, by Friday morning.

