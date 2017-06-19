The Latest: Flooding feared from Cind...

The Latest: Flooding feared from Cindy in Mississippi

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Newms360.com

Larry Godfrey, who owns the Escatawpa Hollow Campground on the Mississippi-Alabama state line, says the Escatawpa River is already high from rainfall, and he expects his campground will flood. National Weather Service forecasters are warning of the possibility of more than 10 inches of rain for an area between Biloxi, Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama, by Friday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mississippi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ole Miss removes Mississippi flag with Confeder... (Oct '15) Sun The Stealth 198
News Auto care center owners honor young mother with... Jun 18 Truth 45
Mississippi Child Support Division - The system... (Oct '07) Jun 14 Sharon 97
News Thanks to Trumpa s vague order, LGBT activists ... Jun 13 The Stealth 10
News Arrest Made, Connection To Multiple Robberies Jun 13 PAM BORDERS 1
News Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12) Jun 12 Farty McSharty 6
News The place in Mississippi where you can explore ... Jun 5 Fat Cats 7
See all Mississippi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mississippi Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,442 • Total comments across all topics: 281,914,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC